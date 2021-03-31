Masoodi seeks exemption of tax on re-registration of non-J&K registered vehicles

Srinagar: National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday sought exemption of tax on re-registration of non-J&K registered vehicles and urged the government to address the actual road blocks towards ensuring hassle free traffic on roads in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the re-registration of non-J&K registered vehicles would put extra burden on the people especially the middle classes despite the fact that one time token tax has already been paid to the actual registered state/UT.

In a statement, he said given the economic slump in the region the government is expected to provide succour to the people. He impressed upon the government to levy only a nominal amount of re-registration fee from these vehicles as used to be charged until now.

“The measure of levying heavy toll tax on re-registration would impede the process of re-registration as the people would skip the process to evade the heavy duty,” Masoodi said. “To ensure that all the outside vehicles are duly re-registered, the government should only charge a nominal amount.”

Masoodi also took strong exception to the newly announced result of J&K banking associate exams, saying the results reveal regional prejudice. “Reportedly out of 1500 qualified candidates, only 200 have qualified the said exam from Kashmir division,” he said. While questioning the results he stated that the youngsters of Kashmir have outshone their counterparts elsewhere in the country by qualifying highly prestigious exams and that the low qualifying percentage of aspirants from Kashmir is inconceivable. He said the results have disheartened the most meritorious aspirants who have burnt midnight oil to qualify the exam.

