Active cases double in Kashmir since March 1

83 cases every day on average; Srinagar has 66% of cases

Anantnag: In the past twenty-five days, since March 1, the number of active cases of Corovid-19 in Kashmir division has increased by almost 100 percent, even as Srinagar district continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in Kashmir.

The resurgence of the virus has been scary. The ten districts of Kashmir valley have witnessed more than 2,079 cases of the novel coronavirus since March 1.

“83 cases per day on average is the trend since March 1. This is scary given the fact that we had witnessed a serious slowdown of the virus here in Kashmir valley in the last couple of months,” an official privy to data on Covid-19 told Kashmir Reader.

This newspaper on March 2 had reported that the number of active cases in Kashmir division had come down to only 616. Today, the number is 1,156.

“This is a 100 percent jump in just 25 days. Even a layman can tell that this is not good,” the official told Kashmir Reader.

The worst part is that the recovery rate has also gone down almost a notch during this time period.

On March 1, this newspaper had reported, the recovery rate was at a heartening 97.5 percent. “Today, when you calculate, the recovery rate is only 96.8 percent, across the division. The plunging of recovery rate is not a good sign,” the official said, adding, “19 people have also lost their lives to the virus in this time.”

Meanwhile, the cause of worry continues to be central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, which contributes a whopping 64 percent of the number of active positive cases in Kashmir division.

Among the 1,156 people positive for the virus currently, 731 are in Srinagar district, even as the district’s total tally is nearing 30k.

“This is another aspect where things are going downhill. On March 1, the share of Srinagar district in active positive cases was only 50 percent,” the official said. “The situation in Srinagar is worsening every passing day.”

The only solace for now seems to be the south Kashmir region where the number of active cases remains considerably low. Anantnag district has only 11 active cases, Shopian 26, and Kulgam 19.

“Besides, Ganderbal at only 13 active cases and Bandipora at 16 also seem to be doing well,” the official said, adding that the need of the hour was to keep adhering to social distancing and wearing of masks.

