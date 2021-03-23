No arrests yet in case of murderous attack on Bakerwal family in Samba

Srinagar: Two days after the head of a Bakerwal family was beaten and grievously wounded by goons in Samba, no one has been arrested so far by the police.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma told Kashmir Reader that police have registered a case under FIR no 90 under Sections 307, 340, 323, 354 IPC. Investigation is on, but no arrests have been made so far, he said.

One of the family members, Dilawar Ahmad, who was beaten in the attack, told Kashmir Reader that goons attacked his father, mother, and sister while they were on way to their home.

He said a group of 50 persons attacked his father grievously. They also killed a sheep, he added.

“After the goons killed one of our sheep, they started beating us too. In response we didn’t do anything but the goons kept on attacking us, misbehaving with my sister. When it was not enough for them, another group of goons arrived with the intent to attack us,” he said.

“In between my younger sister managed to call her uncle and sought help. About 45 minutes later, police arrived and took us to a hospital for treatment. My father due to his serious injuries was taken to Jammu for specialised treatment. He is still in the hospital,” Dilawar said.

The 19-year-old Dilawar along with his pastoral family members had moved to Samba in October last year along with their livestock including sheep and goats for grazing purposes during winters. Bakerwal families migrate to Kashmir valley’s upper reaches during summers and to plains of Jammu in winters every year.

Dilawar said they were on way to their home in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district when the attack happened.

Guftar Ahmad, a social activist, said that the attack on the family is just one among many that happen regularly. “Attacks on pastoral families are not new. Many such incidents have taken place in the past as well,” he said and added that police have filed a case against the attackers only in this particular case.

