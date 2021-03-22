Rains lash Valley, more to come today

Srinagar: Kashmir received light rainfall on Sunday even as the weatherman predicted heavy rainfall over the plains and snowfall over the higher reaches of valley on Monday.

The meteorological department (Met) has predicted fourday wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir from 21st March to 24th of March with the major intensity of prediction expected on 22nd and 23rd of March. The department has also sounded “amber and yellow” alert signifying that there will be heavy amount of precipitation resulting in the disruption of traffic on the Srinagar to Jammu and Srinagar to Leh highway.

Many parts of Kashmir valley received light rainfall on Sunday. However, as per the official bulletin, there wasn’t any rainfall recorded during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to weather officials, till Sunday evening, Srinagar recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall while as Qazigund recorded 0.8 mm of the rainfall. Pahalgam recorded 2.3 mm, Kokernag 1.2, Kupwara in North Kashmir 5.6 mm with the famous ski-resort Gulmarg recording about 6.0 mm of rainfall till Sunday evening since past over nine hours, the officials said.

Earlier, the department had also addressed a communication to Divisional Commissioners of Srinagar, Jammu and Ladakh on Saturday informing them about the prediction of inclement weather along with its probable impact on ground. Besides disruption of surface traffic on major roads especially Jammu to Srinagar and Srinagar to Leh National Highway, it had also warned of the fallout of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places of highway.

’’There was also the threat of temporary water logging in low lying areas of J&K. Suspend and avoid agricultural and horticultural operations. Dip in day temperatures also expected”, the communication added.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director, Metrological Department, told Kashmir Reader that it had already started raining in parts of valley on Sunday, with the level of precipitation expected to intensify on Monday and Tuesday bringing heavy rainfall in the plains and moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It has started raining across Kashmir valley. The precipitation will increase during Monday and Tuesday. There will be widespread rains in plains and significant amount of snowfall over the higher reaches of J&K.”, Mukhtar said.

After that, he added, the weather was expected to improve after Wednesday afternoon and remain dry for next few days across Kashmir valley.

For Sunday and Monday, the department has issued “yellow warning” denoting the possible occurrence of isolated heavy rain along with thunder, lightining and gusty winds at certain places. Later on Tuesday, the department has issued “amber warning” signifying the possible occurrence of heavy rain and snowfall in scattered places along with thunderstorm and lightining. However, for Wednesday, there hasn’t been any warning issued by the department except the disruption of surface traffic on Jammu-Srinagar and Leh to Srinagar National Highway due to the occurrence of landslides triggered by the rains.

Meanwhile, the traffic on the Srinagar to Jammu National Highway will ply from Jammu towards Srinagar today. The traffic department said that subjected to fair weather and road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on Sunday.

However, it strictly advised the commuters to avoid travelling on the highway in view of the inclement weather prediction issued by the Met department for next few days triggering the chances of blockade.

For Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s), the department said that the vehicles shall be allowed from Nagrota(Jammu) between 6 AM in the morning till 12 PM and subsequently from Jakheni(Udhampur) between 7 AM to 1 PMtowards Srinagar adding that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

For High Motor Vehicles(HMV’s), “Only stranded vehicles shall be allowed between Nashree and Ramban towards Srinagar”, it said.

