4 including a young girl injured in Shopian mishap

Shopian: Four persons including a young girl were seriously injured when their truck collided with a parked truck at Bohirihal village of Shopian on Sunday afternoon.
Medical superintendent district hospital Shopian, Dr Muhammad Ismail told Kashmir Reader that four injured persons were bought to District Hospital among whom two with serious head injuries were referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatments.
He however said that their condition is said to be stable but they have received head injuries.
A senior police officer concerned told Kashmir Reader that the truck in which these persons were travelling had collided with another parked truck at Bohirihal village in Hirpora area of Shopian. He said that injured persons were evacuated to the hospital and their condition is stable but three of them were referred to Srinagar.
The injured persons have been identified as Jahangir Thamd Thoker, driver, resident of Padpawan village, Nazir Ahmad Thoker also resident of Padpawan and Ayat Jan, daughter of driver. The said truck is bearing registration number JK01L1317.