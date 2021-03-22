Muslims help perform the last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Muslims residing at Wussan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday helped to perform the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit.
90 year old Radha Krishan who lived in a Muslim dominated area in Wussan Ganderbal passed away Sunday morning at his residence after a prolonged illness.
As soon as the news of his demise spread in the area hundreds of Muslims, including women and childrens rushed towards his house to console his family and mourned at his demise.
Witnesses said Muslim men were seen carrying tthe body to the cremation ground in the village.
We share a bond that goes back hundreds of years. When we heard about the sad news, all of us rushed to console the family members and arrange the last rites, Sheikh Bashir, a social activist, said.
A relative of the deceased said the villagers live in peace and harmony without any communal tension.He said we decided to stay back in Kashmir in the 1990s when the majority of Kashmiri Pandits migrated from the region.
Radha Krishan father of Virji who is working as a teacher in the Education Department presently posted at ZEO office Ganderbal.
