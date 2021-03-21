PDP gets a big jolt as Khurshid Aalam parts ways

Srinagar: Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Khurshid Aalam on Sunday resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stating that the party lacks political vision and strategy.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Aalam while confirming his resignation said that he has quit PDP.

Aalam said that he resigned from the party as PDP lacks political vision, strategy and has no direction. Asked which party he is going to join, he said that it was premature to comment but things will be clear shortly—(KNO)

