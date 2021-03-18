Grassroots-level deficit in J&K, can be addressed by empowering DDCs: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said there was grassroots-level development deficit in Jammu and Kashmir which could be addressed by empowering the District Development Councils in true sense.

He was in Noorabad area to pay homage to party stalwart and former speaker Wali Mohammad Itoo on his 27th death anniversary.

“Today, we do not see any development at the grassroot level. The development and democracy at this level can be achieved by empowering the DDCs in true sense,” Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam district after the function.

On the demands emerging from Ladakh seeking special residency laws like permanent resident certificates, the former chief minister said the National Conference leadership has always told the people of Ladakh that their future was safer with Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unfortunately, the apprehensions are coming true now,” he added.

On the national political scenario, Abdullah said the country belongs to 130 crore Indians and the person leading the country will have to go by the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“This country does not belong to one person. India belongs to all 130 crore people, ” he added.

On the petition filed before Supreme Court challenging some verses of Holy Quran, Abdullah said the person who did it was from among the Muslims.

“The Constitution of the country does not allow such things or other acts (of blasphemy). These acts are illegal,” he added.

