Hang Rizvi: Protestors in Sopore

Sopore: A day after Shia leader Wasim Rizvi filled a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court against certain sections of the holy Quran, several people in north Kashmir’s Sopore held a protest against Rizvi on Sunday.
Eyewitnesses said that a large number of people including several religious clerics assembled in main town Sopore and held a protest demonstration against Rizvi.
The people carried posters and placards and shouted slogans against Rizvi. They also demanded that Rizvi be hanged at a public place.
Later they dispersed peacefully.
Reports said that similar protests were held in several other parts of north Kashmir in which people demanded strict action against Riizvi.
The BJP wing of Jammu and Kashmir also protested against Rizvi who has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking deletion of 26 verses of the holy Quran, which he alleges incite terrorism and promote violence.