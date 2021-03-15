105 new Covid cases, 80 from Kashmir

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related death but 105 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Sunday evening.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 80 from Kashmir and 25 from Jammu division.

It said that 66 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 15 from Jammu Division and 51 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 920 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 51 new cases and currently has 422 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 95 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 12 new cases and currently has 63 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 1 new case and currently has 23 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 11 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 28 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 15 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 21 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 16 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 2.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print