Bengal polls: TMC postpones manifesto release for third time

Kolkata:The Trinamool Congress on Sunday
postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming
assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did
not cite any reason for the deferment.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata
Banerjee was scheduled to release the manifesto at her
residence in Kalighat this evening.
“The manifesto release has been postponed for the time
being. It will be released soon,” a senior TMC leader said.
The TMC had announced it will release its manifesto on
March 9 but later decided to postpone it to March 11 due to
the Kolkata fire incident which claimed nine lives.
The ruling party had not released its manifesto on
Thursday, following the alleged attack on Banerjee during a
campaign in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram on March 10.
The TMC supremo had released the party’s list of 291
candidates on March 5.
West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning
March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2. PTI
Kolkata:The Trinamool Congress on Sunday