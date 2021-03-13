Kishtwar: ICPS sensitizes people on Child Rights through street plays

KISHTWAR: District Child Protection Office, Kishtwar, under Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), today sensitized the people about child rights through street plays (Nukkad Natak) presented in various blocks of the district.
Under the supervision of District Child Protection Officer, Tariq Parvez Qazi, the ICPS teams appealed the people to raise voice against child labour and Drug Abuse, protect rights of Children and enable them to avail the Right to Education.
Scores of youth and general public, under the banner of ICPS, took part in the Nukkad Natak cum Awareness programmes held in Bounzwah and Drabshalla blocks of the District.
The Nukad Natak highlighted the plight of children forced in Labour, Child Marriage, Child trafficking, Physical and Sexual Abuse of Children, Child begging and Drug Abuse. The artists also spread the word on the importance of Child rights and education.
The team of officials also highlighted the role of ICPS at district and village level.
District Child Protection Officer motivated the participants for contributing their bit for the protection and care of Abandoned Children, street children, run away child, children in conflict with law. He further called upon the civil society members to act as whistle blowers to contain Child Labour and Drug Abuse.
