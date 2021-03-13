Theatre Artists perform at District Jail, Jammu

JAMMU: A skit ‘Haalat’ on drug abuse and insomnia was performed today by artists of Navyug- Ek Nayi Umang here at District Jail in presence of DGP, Prisons V. K. Singh.
Through the skit artists made the inmates regarding ill-effects of drug abuse on the society and explain the Do’s & Don’ts for a sound sleep.
The skit was staged by Theatre Artists-Aarti Devi, Avneet Singh, Anuj Chandel and Aditya Abiraj Singh under the tutelage of Sameena Kousar, Advocate, Theatre Artist and Social Activist. She briefed about Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) intervention held at Central Jail, Kotbhalwal, District Jail Jammu by the DGP Prisons and resource persons – Prof. (Dr.) Arti Bakhshi, Head Dept of Psychology, Jammu University and Dr. Piyali Arora, Assistant professor/ Clinical Psychologist, Government College for Woman, Parade.
The skit was a work of creativity, collaboration and research. It was highly impactful in conveying the message to the mixed audience of illiterate, semi-literate and literate inmates. Dr. M.S. Lone, DIG Prisons, J&K; Mirza Saleem Beig, Superintendent, District Jail Amphalla; Saba Shawl, Staff Officer to DGP Prisons, besides jail staff and inmates were present during the event.
