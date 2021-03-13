Aam Aadmi Party asks its workers to emulate Delhi model in Kashmir

PAMPORE: Aam Aadmi Party Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting with locals of Shar Shali and Pukhribal villages in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
This was the first meeting of the party with people at ground level here in Pampore after it was formed a year ago.
On the occasion, AAP leaders briefed the workers about the party’s manifesto and told them how to reach out to the people and explain the party’s strategy to them.
Nasir Ali Kochak Convener AAP Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Naik, General Secretary AAP Kashmir, Mohammad Amin Dar Joint Secretary Kashmir, Mushtaq Malik Youth president Kashmir, Bilal Ahmad Mala Office Incharge Kashmir, Mudasir Ahmad Treasurer, Sajad Ahmad Spokesman Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad and Imtiyaz Ahmad General Secretary Pulwama took part in the meeting.
“There are many political parties in Kashmir, all of them failed to deliver. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came into Kashmir for development. We want development of Kashmir on patterns of Delhi model,” Mohammad Younis, General Secretary of AAP Kashmir said “We are taking people along to strengthen our party cadre at grass roots level and try to solve issues of people.”
Sajad Ahmad, Spokesperson AAP Kashmir while talking to media told the traditional political parties created issues but never cared to solve them. “It is AAP’s prime concern to get genuine issues of the local residents redressed,” he said. The common masses also raised issues concerning electricity, drinking water and Saffron mission.
