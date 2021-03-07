SEHAT scheme: Series of special registration camps held in Poonch

POONCH: Series of special camps for registration of beneficiaries were today organised in Poonch. On the directions of the District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav, the CSC and VLE organised the camps for maximum registration of the beneficiaries in the district. The camps were organised in all subdivisions of district Poonch including Mandi, Mendhar, Surankote, and Poonch.
A total of 700 beneficiaries were registered during the camps, while CSC VLE generated awareness among the public about the scheme and also appealed to the public to make maximum enrolment and avail the benefits of the scheme.
District Coordinator CSC health, Chowdhary Ghulam Abbas informed that any beneficiaries or Sarpanch, who wants to organize a camp in particular village for the registration of beneficiaries under the SEHAT scheme, he or she can contact CSC team Poonch including Imtiaz Ahmed (District Manager) 9469658610 Choudhary Ghulam Abbas (District Coordinator) 9596743961 Istkhar Ahmed (District Manager) 9596686707
