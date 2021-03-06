Ensure media is allowed to operate freely: KEG to govt

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Friday expressed concern over the recurrent incidents of media bashing in the Valley.
While on Friday, a group of journalists covering the Friday congregation at Jamia masjid was roughed up by the security personnel, a senior journalist has been asked to vacate his official residence for unexplained reasons.
“At least two photo journalists were beaten while covering a protest demonstration after the Friday congregation was over. This happened in presence of some senior journalists who were also covering the development,” it said.
KEG reiterated its stand that a free media is in everybody’s interest and should be permitted to operate without obstructions.
“A free media is fundamental to democracy. The guild is calling upon the security grid to ensure the media operates freely without becoming the news,” the statement added.
