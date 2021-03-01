Theme of Redemption in The Kite Runner

I believe there is not a single bibliophile who has not read this book. I have read all the books by Dr Khaled Hossaini but there is absolutely no match for The Kite Runner. If I had to describe this book in one word, it would be “poetic”. The story is set in Kabul, Afghanistan. It is a heart-wrenching story of friendship, betrayal, cowardice and forgiving. The story revolves around two Afghan boys, Amir and Hassan, and is told by Amir. Amir is a wealthy boy born to a tough father. Hassan and his dad work for Amir and his family. Throughout the story, we feel pity and empathy for Hassan and hatred for Amir. The story is divided into three parts. The first part is beautiful and describes the life of Amir and Hassan in war-free Afghanistan. The next part revolves around the life of Amir and his father in America, and the final part revolves around the life of Amir back in Afghanistan.

The story is crafted beautifully in a country that is about to be devastated by war. Every character has an important role to play. Every scene matters and every word counts. This book is unputdownable for various reasons but the saddest part is where Hassan is raped by his school friend Assef, who has no tolerance for Hazaras in Afghanistan. It makes us wonder how Amir can be such a coward when his father is a fearless and outspoken fellow. All the answers lie in the last chapters of the novel where Amir fights for what is right and just. He looks for ways and means to seek redemption and is able to achieve it in the end.

The Kite Runner brings out the fact that life is not a bed of roses, but at the same time it does not indulge in lecturing or condescending. Every book touches some nerve of your soul, some subtly, some bluntly. The message conveyed by this book is blunt and straight: We should always stand against the wrong and stand for what is right even if it comes with a price.

Read the book first, then watch the movie; a humble request.

The writer is a research scholar in Management Studies at BGSBU. [email protected]

