Two avalanches hit Kashmir

Srinagar: Two avalanches hit Kupwara and Ganderbal districts on Sunday but there was no loss of life, officials said.
An avalanche occurred on Chowkibal-Tangdhar Road in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and another avalanche occurred near Army Convoy Ground in Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in the afternoon, officials said.
There was no loss of life in both the incidents, they said.
PTI
