Augurs well for peace: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday welcomed the agreement between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to observe ceasefire alongside LoC and said it will go a long way towards sustainable peace between the two countries.

“NC has always been a strong votary of Indo-Pak peace. It is the people of Jammu and Kashmir that have been facing the brunt of escalating tensions alongside the borders. I hope the agreement is followed in letter and spirit. The development, I sincerely believe, will allow people living alongside LoC and IB to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption and risk,” he said.

He stated that the profound negative impact of the animosity between the two neighboring countries was faced by the people who lived alongside the border. “The agreement, I believe if followed by the book, will help advance the collaboration between the two neighbouring countries. I have all along been saying that spilling of blood on either side of the borders is unjustifiable in today’s emancipated world. The cessation of hatred between the two countries will help both the countries concentrate more on their respective population’s wellbeing. I hope the development doesn’t go down as short-lived flutter but increases the possibility of some forward advancement towards the resolution of all impending issues lingering between the two neighbouring nations,” he said.

He added, “I hope the respective sides will further use dialogue to resolve any unforeseen situation, and misunderstanding. I on behalf of my party welcome the move with a view that it augurs well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity in the entire region in particular Jammu and Kashmir.”

PTI

