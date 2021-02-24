Bijbehara gunfight: Police clarifies, says no militant killed yet, searches on

Srinagar: Security officials Wednesday clarified that no militant has been killed in Shalgul area of Bijbehera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag adding that the firing has stopped and searches are on.

“No militant has been killed in Shalgul area of Bijbehara so far.

Firing has stopped and searches are being conducted in the woods,” a senior security official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

Earlier, Kashmir Zone police tweeted that four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter at Shalgul, Bijbehara, however, the police deleted the tweet—.

