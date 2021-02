Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A Suspicoius object was found on National Highway near Railway crossing in Kanihama area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday.

Official sources told GNS that security forces found an Suspicoius bag on National Highway in Kanihama.

A team of Police and Bomb disposal Squad has reached to the spot to ascertain the bag.

Meanwhile traffic has been halted temporary on the Nowgam road for precautionary measures.

