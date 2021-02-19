Three Covid deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Three Covid related deaths and 87 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The deceased were residents of Srinagar, Budgam and Ramban, an official bulletin said.

It said that of the 87 new positive cases reported, 11 were from Jammu division and 76 from Kashmir division

It also said that 53 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 19 from Jammu Division and 34 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 688 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 48 new cases and currently has 302 active cases, with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 6 new cases and currently has 38 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 10 new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 5 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case, has 38 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 newcases and has 16 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 31 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 11 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 19 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

