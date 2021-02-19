Ready to fight peacefully like farmers: Mehbooba

Baramulla: Former chief minister and President of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that her party wants a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir and is ready to fight peacefully for it like the farmers are doing in other parts of India.

She said that since the special status of J&K was “stolen” by the Government of India, there is an atmosphere of depression in Kashmir.

Mehbooba said this while talking to media persons after a PDP convention held at the Dak Bungalow Baramulla on Thursday.

She asked if there is peace in Kashmir, why the Government of India is allowing only selected persons to meet delegations from other countries.

She said the Government of India wants to see the people of Kashmir as poor as people living in other states, which is why there is talk of property tax and other new taxes being levied in J&K.

She said the PDP will always fight in favour of the people of Kashmir and this fight will continue till the government gives them their identity back which was “stolen” on August 5, 2019.

A large number of PDP workers and other people participated in the party convention. It was the biggest gathering here since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

