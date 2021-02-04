Mega Block Diwas held at Keller, Shopian

Amid fresh snowfall, DC conducts extensive tour of Keller

SHOPIAN: The District Administration Shopian today conducted a Mega Block Diwas programme at Tehsil Office Keller and Zainapora Shopian to take first hand appraisal of people’s grievances and demands.

On the occasion, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian SB Suse accompanied by various officers and officials of line departments remained available today at Tehsil Office Keller and listened to public grievances and issues for timely redressal.

Various individuals, deputations like Aasha Workers, Civil Society Members and others met the DDC and put forth their genuine demands. The DDC after giving patient hearing assured the delegations that their genuine demands will be fulfilled within the shortest possible time.

The DDC distributed sanction letters and other certificates like Domicile, ST etc. among the beneficiaries. He also enquired about the pendency of issues related to ST certificates and directed the concerned Tehsildar to dispose of the same within the shortest possible time frame.

The DDC also provided 4×4 Vehicle to the SDH for evacuation of serious patients during harsh winters.

Meanwhile, the programme witnessed a massive response of the public at all blocks where officers from all departments listened to the issues and demands of people for on-spot redressal.

Earlier, in view of fresh snowfall today, DDC conducted an extensive tour of far-flung areas of Keller and Sub-District Hospital, Keller to take stock of the cleanliness and Medicare facilities being provided to the patients. He inspected various wards and also interacted with the patients as well as attendants and enquired from them about the facilities available at the healthcare institution

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print