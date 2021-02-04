3rd Virtual Edition of 41st India Carpet Expo witness 292 overseas buyers from 51 countries

NEW DELHI: The five-day 3rd Virtual Edition of 41st India Carpet Expo has received an overwhelming response from around 292 overseas buyers from 51 countries and 81 Buying Representatives from across the world.

The exclusive trade fair for Handmade carpets and other floor-coverings was organized by Carpet Export Promotion Council which was inaugurated on 27th January, 2021 by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), GoI, Shantmanu.

During the course of five-days, over 150 prominent Member-Exporters from major carpet belt of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, Panipat and Jammu & Kashmir were participating.

Top 5 visitor countries were USA, Germany, Australia, U.K., Canada and the response of the exhibitors was encouraging, almost every participant had substantial Video Conferencing Meetings with overseas buyers and buying representatives.

Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC informed as per the feedback received from the Exhibitors – There are huge demand for Hand-knotted high end carpets as well as tufted Carpets, he added.

He also mentioned that this is the start of a new era which opens the global business opportunities for the Handmade Carpet Industry with the use of new technology, the success of this Expo will prove to be the milestone.

During the Expo Council organized a Webinar on “Importance of Trend Insights in Design of Handmade Carpet & Rugs” for the benefit of the participants and Member-Exporters.

Sunil Sethi, Managing Director of M/s Sunil Sethi Design Alliance & Alliance Merchandising Co. and past Chairman, Fashion Design Council; Sohan Kumar Jha, Sr. Director O/o. the DC (Handicrafts) and Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design also spoke on the conclusion session of the expo.

Dr. Kaustav Sen Gupta, Associate Professor NIFT, Chennai and Dr Shalini Sood Sehgal Prof., NIFT, New Delhi made a powerpoint presentation on Importance of Trend Insights in Design of Handmade Carpet & Rugs and requested Members to create their own design to communicate the feelings, environment, cultural appropriation in design, learn to appreciate and use what is available locally, material innovation in design.

For the Second time Council organized “Design Awards – 2021” in the third Virtual Exhibition – 41st India Carpet Expo on 30th January, 2021 through video conferencing with a view to appreciate and recognize the hard work of participants especially the younger generation in the industry for their participation in Virtual Exhibition– 41st India Carpet Expo organized by CEPC.

Seven Members Selection Committee/ Juries of eminent Designers and Professors and eminent personalities in the field of Fashion and designing selected the Awardees.

It has emerged once again undisputedly that India Carpet Expo has established as Asia’s biggest Handmade carpet show with its ever growing patronage from buyers all over the world.

India Carpet Expo provides tremendous business opportunities for participating manufacturers and exporters as prominent Overseas Handmade Carpet Buyers from all over the world are attending this Expo. It also provides an excellent opportunity for the importers of carpets to meet exporters from all over India under one roof and to pick-up the latest products of innovation and trends and place them on the spot orders.

