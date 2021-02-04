Director JKEDI e-inagurates EDP at Poonch

Assures all possible support to unemployed youth of frontier district

Poonch: Director Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Mr. G. M. Dar (KAS) on Wednesday e-inaugurated an Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) for the educated unemployed youth at District Centre, Poonch.

The EDP (training program) is being organized by the institute under the Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES), in which 51 candidates including 12 females have registered and shall be trained for basic business management over the next 18-days.

In his address, Director JKEDI,G M Dar welcomed the participants to the institute’s family of entrepreneurs. He assured them all possible support to help them establish fresh business ventures and upscaling of the existing small business units after the completion of training.

He said the youth in Poonch have a potential to excel in any field. “I congratulate you all for choosing JKEDI to realize your dreams. Dream big so that you can achieve big. I will personally monitor the progress of this training program and disbursal of your respective files once they are complete in all respects,” Director JKEDI told the aspiring entrepreneurs.

He assured them that the Institute will handhold every single candidate and shall ensure smooth processing of their cases in a time bound manner. The Director urged District Centre, Poonch to provide all facilities available for the trainees and ensure the training is hassle free for them.

The candidates have chosen varied activities in the sectors like manufacturing, trading, agri-allied and services sector to earn their livelihood in a decent manner.

On the occasion few aspirants also shared their business ideas with the Director who assured them every possible help to stand on their own.

After the training program, the aspirants shall be provided financial linkage under Term Loan scheme of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) for establishment of their respective business ventures.

The e-inauguration was attended by Vishal Ray, Faculty at JKEDI, District Nodal Officer Poonch, Ishfaq A Mir, Rajesh Kotwal, Communication Associate at JKEDI and Rashid Mehmood, Office Associate, Poonch. This is the first training program of JKEDI after the COVID-19 restrictions were eased out earlier.

