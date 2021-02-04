ADGP Security grants In-situ Promotion to 11 personnel

JAMMU: The Departmental Promotion Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police Security, J&K Jammu, Dr. S.D.Singh Jamwal met today and cleared In-situ Promotions to eleven Security Personnel of various subordinate Units of Security Wing/Security Battalions which includes five HCs, and 6 SgCts.
While issuing the Promotion order, Dr. S.D.Singh Jamwal, Additional Director General of Police Security, J&K Jammu greeted all the promoted officials and impressed upon them to work with dedication and devotion for the betterment/service of society in general and Police Department in particular. All the promoted officials expressed their gratitude to the ADGP for issuance of their Promotion order in time.
The DPC comprises of S.R.P.Singh; (Staff Officer, SHQ), S.Paramjeet Singh; (Dy.CO, 4th Security), Mohd Rajab; AAO SHQ and SI (M); Verjender Raina, SO Establishment, SHQ J&K Jammu.
