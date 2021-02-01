COVID-19: India reports 11,427 new cases

New Delhi: With11,427 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally has increased to1,07,57,610,while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,34,983, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The national recovery rate surged to 97 per cent.
The death toll increased to1,54,392with 118 daily new fatalities. The COVID-19case fatality rate stands at 1.44per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 13th consecutive day.
There are1,68,235 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.56per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh in August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,
70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,
90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the One-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 19,70,92,635 samples have been tested up to January 31 with 5,04,263 samples being tested on Sunday. PTI
