‘Area-domination’ drills in Srinagar on eve of R-Day

Srinagar: Police and paramilitary forces carried out random searches, area-domination and drill exercises in various parts of Kashmir Valley a day ahead of celebration of Republic Day. As per eyewitnesses, these exercises were seen at Lal Chowk and adjoining areas of the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, the venue where the main function will be held. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Basheer Khan will hoist the tri-colour at the stadium. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Republic Day function at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

The searches were jointly conducted by police and paramilitary forces. “Measures have been put in place to ensure that the Republic Day passes off peacefully,” a police officer said. “Drills, drones and area domination are part of the multi-tier security being put in place for the peaceful conduct of Republic Day.”

Checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers was carried out at all the entry and exits points of the city. An eyewitness said that mock drills of the security forces were seen at Kak Sarai area of Srinagar.

Another official told Kashmir Reader that security has been beefed up around all the places where the Republic Day functions will be held. The road stretch from Radio Kashmir to Sonwar would be temporarily sealed off till the main function is over in Srinagar. Phone and internet services would also remain suspended on the day.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, had said that the security forces were launching cordon and search operations “wherever there is some suspicion” about presence of militants.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print