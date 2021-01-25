Govt enhances ‘Ration Money Allowance’ for Non-Gazetted Personnel of F&ES, Prisons Department

Srinagar/Jammu: Lieutenant Governer-led administration has on Monday accorded sanction to the grant of enhancement of ‘Ration Money Allowance’ in favour of Non-Gazetted staff of Fire and Emergency Services and Prisons Department, effective from December 2020.

The increment, as per an Order, states that the enhancement is being made from existing Rs. 2000/- to Rs. 2500/- per person per month w.e.f 01.12.2020.

“This issue with the concurrence of Finance Department conveyed vide U.O. No. A/2(2018)-Ration-343/J/77 dated 17.09.2020”, the Order reads. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print