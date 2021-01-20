113 new cases: 37 in Srinagar, 40 in Jammu

Baramulla resident only Covid-related casualty
Srinagar: A resident of Baramulla district was the only Covid-19 patient whose death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours up to Tuesday evening.
The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours was 113, of which 60 were from Kashmir division and 53 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 37 new cases while Jammu district reported 40 new cases. Kulgam reported 2, Anantnag zero, Shopian 2, Ganderbal zero, Bandipora 1, Budgam 7, Baramulla 5, Pulwama 4 and Kupwara 2.
In Jammu division, the four districts of Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, and Reasi reported zero new cases while Kishtwar reported 1, Ramban 2, Poonch 7, Samba 2, Kathua 1.
A total of 1,923 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,207 have been in Kashmir division and 716 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 120 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 68 from Kashmir and 52 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,103 active cases, of which 707 are from Kashmir and 396 from Jammu division.