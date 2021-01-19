3 CRPF troops among 4 injured in Qazigund road mishap

Qazigund: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops and the driver of an oil tanker were injured after a CRPF vehicle collided with an oil tanker in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Tuesday morning.
An official said that a Casper vehicle of 46 Battalion of CRPF crashed into an oil tanker (JKO2AR-5528) in Bonigam area of Qazigund, resulting in injuries to three CRPF troops and the oil tanker driver.
He said that the injured were shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, adding that the vehicle (oil tanker) was coming from Jammu towards Srinagar.
(KNO)