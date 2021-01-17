3 including 2 F&ES personnel injured during  fire fighting at Srinagar

Srinagar:Two Fire & Emergency Service (F&ES) personnel and a civilian were injured while dousing off flames at Watal Kadal area of Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.

They said the fire erupted in a residential house at Watal Kadal and soon men from F&ES personnel reached the spot and started to extinguish the blaze. In the process, they said, three persons including Shabir Ahmad (civilian) and two F&ES men –Firdous Ahmad from Sopore and Bashir Ahmad from Tral were injured and were shifted to SMHS hospital here.

Sources said that the process to douse off the flames was going on and reported two other residential houses also suffered damage in the fire.GNS

