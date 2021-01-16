2 women killed in Udhampur accident

By on No Comment

2 women killed in Udhampur accident

Udhampur: Two women were killed and seven critically injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu Udhampur district on Thursday night, officials said.
The mishap occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle at Dibbar area in outskirts of the city, they said.
The injured were shifted to Udhampur district hospital for treatment, they said.
—PTI

2 women killed in Udhampur accident added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.