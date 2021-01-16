One-time relaxation for J&K CCE aspirants

Srinagar: The government on Friday allowed the upper age relaxation in favour of Civil Service aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir.
Confirming the move , the LG Administration said, “In view of demand of several delegations/aspirants, the J&K government for the last time granted one-time relaxation in upper age limit for JKCCE. 37 years for open merit candidate, 39 years for reserve & in -service candidates and 40 years for physically challenged @manojsinha,” tweeted office of LG J&K.
Srinagar: The government on Friday allowed the upper age relaxation in favour of Civil Service aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir.