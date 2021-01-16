Five Covid deaths, 144 fresh cases

Srinagar: Five Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday . The deceased include three from Jammu and two from Kashmir.
One each deceased were residents of Budgam, Kulgam, Kathua while two were from Jammu district.
The number of fresh cases was reported 144 in the last 24 hours up to Friday evening. Among these new cases, 80 were reported from Kashmir division and 64 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 40 new cases while Jammu district reported 46 cases. Kulgam reported 3, Anantnag 6, Shopian 9, Ganderbal 10, Bandipora 2, Budgam 2, Baramulla 2, Pulwama 3 and Kupwara 3.
In Jammu division, four districts including Kishtwar, Rajouri,Doda, Reasi reported zero whereas Poonch 1, Samba 9 , Udhampur 2, Ramban 5, and Kathua 1.
A total of 1,920 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,205 have been in Kashmir division and 715 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 179 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 68 from Kashmir and 111 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,428 active cases, of which 760 are from Kashmir and 668 from Jammu division.
