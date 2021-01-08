Com Secy L&E chairs meeting on Labour Reforms in J&K

Srinagar: A meeting regarding State Business Reforms Action Plan 2020-21 was held under the Chairmanship of Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary to Government Labour & Employment Department in the office chamber of Labour Commissioner, J&K, Shram Bhawan, Railway Road Jammu on Friday.

Among other officers, Abdul Rashid War, Labour Commissioner J&K, Kanta Devi, Dy Labour Commissioner, Jammu, Abdul Satar, Dy Labour Commissioner, Central, Representative from SICOP and Consultant (EoDB) for Labour & Employment Department attended the meeting.

The Commissioner/Secretary Labour & Employment was informed that as per State Business Reforms Action Plan-2020-21, department of Labour was asked to implement 51 regulation points of various labour reforms. Some of the points were from the previous years’ BRAP and some new enablers were also incorporated which includes publication of online Dash Board in public domain, elimination of requirement of renewal or auto renewal of registration of establishments under various Acts. The Commissioner/Secretary, Labour & Employment Department expressed his satisfaction over the fact that Labour Department has taken a prompt cognisance in implementing the 51 regulation points of SBRAP-2020-21 and has achieved about 95% of SBRAP points.

The representative from SICOP and Consultant (EODB) for Labour & Employment were asked to take immediate necessary action for developing the software for publishing an online dashboard to be available in public domain, institutionalization of Central Inspection System (CIS) and Joint Inspection System for scheduling of inspections, so that 100% target is achieve by the end of this month.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print