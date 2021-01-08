4G ban in J&K extended till Jan 22

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended the prevailing ban on high speed 4G internet for another two weeks.
Principal Secretary J&K Home Department, Shaleen Kabra while extending the ban on high speed 4G internet in entire J&K except Ganderbal and Udhampur districts till January 22, said in an order that the restriction had been put in place to “curb uploading/downloading/circulation of provocative videos and defeat the nefarious designs of the forces within and from across the border to create a narrative by running a disinformation campaign”.
The order also cited apprehensions by law enforcement agencies regarding the “misuse of high speed mobile data services for infiltration and for coordinating terror activities” which, it said, “gets credence from investigation of ongoing cases and recent incident of interception of terrorists and recovery of armm/ammunition with increased activity on the IB/LoC”.
