BJP leader escapes attack by gunmen in Jammu

Srinagar: A BJP worker escaped unhurt after unknown gunmen attacked his vehicle near Qasim Nagar Chowk in Bagh- e – Bahu area of Jammu on Friday evening.

Official sources said that at around 1805 hours, an SUV vehicle (JK02CD-0799) belonging to one Liaqat Ali son of Showket Ali of Raika Bahg-e-Bahu Jammu parked at Qasim Nagar was fired upon by pistol-borne men.

Liaqat, reportedly a BJP worker, escaped unhurt in the attack as he was purchasing goods from Narwal market.

Police reached the spot and started the investigation even as preliminary investigations as per sources, indicate that the attack was not linked to militancy.

“Those who have carried out the attack will soon be behind the bars,” they said.

DIG Jammu-Kathua Range Vivek Gupta said that FIR has been registered and investigations have been taken up. “We will share the details later,” he added. (GNS)

