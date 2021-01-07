RAK, JKAHUC condole KCCI VP’s sudden death

Srinagar: President Restaurant and Cafe Association of Kashmir (RAK) and President Jammu Kashmir Association of Hajj and Umrah Companies (JKAHUC), Sheikh Feroz on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Vice President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Dr Abdul Majid Mir due to a tragic accident in New Delhi.
In a statement issued this afternoon, Feroz offered tributes to the deceased soul and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of deceased KCCI VP on behalf of the two business associations.
Feroz said that Mir’s love, blessings, values, dedication, hard work, and ever inspiring words will always be cherished in their hearts and minds as he has left behind the rich legacy of memorable and inspiring memories which will never be forgotten.
He also prayed for the peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
Srinagar: President Restaurant and Cafe Association of Kashmir (RAK) and President Jammu Kashmir Association of Hajj and Umrah Companies (JKAHUC), Sheikh Feroz on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Vice President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Dr Abdul Majid Mir due to a tragic accident in New Delhi.