Lawaypora ‘encounter’: Will come up with facts at appropriate time: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that J&K is a “very sensitive” Union Territory and that he will come up with facts about the recent Lawaypora encounter at an “appropriate time.”
The encounter which started on the evening of December 29, ended the next day with the killing of three militants as per police and army, a claim disputed by the families of the slain trio.
“Let me tell you that J&K is a very sensitive UT. I have noted all versions including that of forces’ and the families of the (slain trio). I will come up with facts before you at an appropriate time,” LG Sinha said while replying to a query that families of slain trio have alleged that their sons were killed in a “stage managed encounter” and that the bodies should be handed over to them while a probe should be initiated at the highest level. (KNO)