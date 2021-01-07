DC Pulwama reviews snow clearance, restoration of essential services

PULWAMA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Raghav Langer today reviewed snow clearance operations, restoration of essential services, status of essential commodities and healthcare services available in the district.

While reviewing the post snow fall situation and the availability of essential commodities in the district, the DC was informed that there is a sufficient stock of essential commodities available in the district including LPG, ration, Vegetables and other essentials. It was also informed that there is a stock of 15000 quintals of rice, 6000 LPG cylinders 420000 litres of Diesel and 241000 litres of petrol available in the District Godowns.

Whereas Out of 82 gravity schemes 5 Water Supply Schemes are disrupted due to accumulation of snow and would be made functional soon. It was given out that 85 percent of 33 kv, 30 percent of 11kv lines and 80 percent Receiving Stations have been restored while the rest will be restored at an earliest.

On the occasion, DC directed the officials of all line departments to work in mission mode besides coordinating with each other to ensure uninterrupted supply of the essential items and services in the district.

He directed SDMs, Tehsildars, officials of Municipal Committees and other line departments to remain stationed at their locations and ensure prompt delivery of essential items and services to the public and address emergency demands with utmost preparedness.

He asked AC Legal Metrology, DO FSS, FSO’s to remain present at their designated locations and conduct regular market checking to keep check on hoarding and profiteering.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner made a surprise visit to Gas Bottling Plant, SDH and Grid Station Pampore and took on spot appraisal of availability of stock, functioning of hospital and restoration of power.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print