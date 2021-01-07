DC B’la tours several areas, takes stock of restoration of essential services

BARAMULLA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today visited several areas of the district to take first hand appraisal of snow clearance measures besides restoration of essential services.

On the occasion, DC directed the concerned to mobilize additional men and machinery to ensure clearing of all major and link roads on war footing basis so that people do not have to face any inconvenience.

He also took a detailed review of restoration of essential services including power and water supply besides other services and it was informed that essential services especially power and water supply was restored in almost all parts of the district while work is in progress to restore the same in other affected areas.

The DC also said that various essential commodities including ration, LPG etc were stocked well in advance in far flung and remote areas so that the people living in such areas may not face any inconvenience.

Dr Itoo also said that administration has launched an emergency health mobilisation programme wherein critical patients more especially pregnant women of remote areas were shifted to some designated health centres well in advance so that any kind of exigency is averted. He said that such an initiative was taken to ensure qualitative and efficient healthcare services.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print