DC Budgam inspects snow clearance operations, restoration of power and water supply

BUDGAM: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, today conducted an extensive inspection of the snow affected areas of the district to take stock of snow clearance, restoration of power and water supply and other essential services in the district.

He visited Humhama, Kremshore, Budgam, Ichgam, Bugroo Khansahib and other adjoining areas of the district to have an on spot review of snow clearance operation.

During the inspection, the DC said that all concerned authorities have been instructed to remain proactively and rigorously engaged in snow clearance operation.

The DC instructed all concerned Line Departments to remain alert, deploy sufficient men and machinery, work in coordination and ensure that snow clearance work is completed at an earliest.

While expressing his satisfaction over restoration of power supply in the district a day ago, the DC said that due to snowing again throughout night, power supply shall be restored at an earliest in affected areas.

The DC instructed CMO Budgam to ensure hassle free patient care facilities and also instructed the concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and heating facilities. He also emphasised on cleanliness and regular supply of essential medicines to the needy patients.

The DC directed all the SDMs, Tehsildars, EXENs R&B, PHE, MED to remain available for public grievance redressal and not to leave their headquarters in view of inclement weather

