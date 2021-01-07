A dozen houses damaged in Baramulla

Baramulla: More than a dozen residential houses were damaged due to heavy snowfall in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday night. Reports said that three houses were damaged in Nambla and Dani Seydan villages of Uri after they could not bear the load of heavy snow. The families took shelter in nearby houses during the night. The families were identified as those of Abdul Latief Barwal of Nambla Uri, and of Syeda Raza Fatima and Syed Gulzar Hussain of Dani Seydan Uri.

The houses of Nazir Mughal of Lagama Uri, Salamabad, Bashir Ahmad Malik of Bijhama, Mohammad Sidiq Abbasi of Dazna Lachhipora, Raza Fatima, wife of Mozim Mohammad Shah, and Gulzar Hussain of Dhanisyden were also partially damaged due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday night.

Official sources said that one more house, of Naseer Ahmad Awan, was completely damaged in Manyan village of Uri and the family shifted to nearby houses for safety.

Reports said that two houses were partially damaged in upper belt of Rafiabad while some houses were damaged in Tangmarg area of the district.

A poultry farm was damaged in Nambla village of Uri due to heavy snowfall.

Locals said that most hilly areas of Uri, Rafiabad, Tangmarg and Kandi were completely cut off from the tehsil and district headquarters due to heavy snowfall and people were facing hardships due to absence of electricity and drinking water supply.

