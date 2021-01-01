Jeweller shot dead in Srinagar’s busiest market

Baramulla: Unidentified gunmen Thursday evening shot dead the owner of a jewellery shop in the heart of Srinagar.
According to reports, gunmen fired upon Satpal Nishal (Nischal Jewellers) at Amira Kadal near Dastigeer Sahib shrine. The incident occurred around 6 pm.
A local said that he heard the sound of bullets, prompting people to run for safety in the busiest markets of the city.
Nischal was removed to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Soon after the incident, government forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.
According to the information on Google maps, New Nischal Jewellers has been into the trade since 1965. It deals in diamond rings, diamond sets, pearl Polki, kids kadda, rings, earrings and pendants.