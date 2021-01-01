Advisor Baseer Khan for promotion of border tourism at Suchetgarh

Directs to open an outlet for local Handicraft and Handloom products

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today pitched for the development of tourism facilities at the Suchetgarh border post for the visitors.

The Advisor made these remarks during his tour to the border outpost to review the tourism facilities for the visitors.

He directed the tourism authorities to create additional facilities for the visitors to increase the footfall of tourists to Suchetgarh.

Describing Suchetgarh as ideally located for border tourism, the Advisor directed them to focus on ornamental tourism with ornamental lights and plants. He went around the border outpost and saw many utilities.

He also announced slew of measures to promote Suchetgarh as a border tourist destination and directed for development of parks for the visitors.

The Advisor also directed for the opening of an outlet window of Handicrafts and Handloom department for display of local craft. He said that this would serve as a promotional window for the local craft thus driving commercial and social development in the UT.

He also said that the approach road to the border post will be surfaced to improve the ease of travel.

The Advisor also directed for the development of water bodies there by taking into account the environmental and ornamental factors into consideration.

Director Tourism Jammu, Raj Kumar Katoch informed that various projects for the development of Suchetgarh border tourism have been completed and others are at their last stage of completion.

The works completed include Multipurpose Hall with souvenirs and cafeteria, security cabins and gender based toilets with changing rooms.

The components that are at the various stages of their completion include Rain water harvesting, solid waste management, eco-information signages, internal pathways and landscaping and platform with solar irrigation systems.

He further informed that 86000 visitors have toured the border post last year and this year more than 35000 have visited the post.

