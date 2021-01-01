KCCI urges the Government for extension of the VAT Amnesty Scheme a year

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thursday urges the Government for extension of the VAT Amnesty Scheme for another one year.

The spokesperson of the organisation said that after August, 2019 onwards has gone from bad to worse due to the COVID-19 pandemic and our economy is the worst hit due to the stress.

KCCI urges the Government to look at the prevailing economic situation and with experts predicting a period of deep recession, we feel that our suggestion is based on a practical appraisal and would also be in public interest.

It is not out of place to mention here that most of the dealers/ traders and Companies in Jammu & Kashmir are not in a position to file for GSTR-9 and GST-9C returns for the financial year 2018-19, we request Government to intervene for further extension of the above said filing returns.

