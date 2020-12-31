Goldsmith shot at by gunmen in Srinagar succumbs at SMHS

Srinagar: The goldsmith shot at by unknown gunmen on Thursday evening in Sarai Bala area of Srinagar has succumbed, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Satpal Nischal, owner of Nischal Jewelers.

He was fired upon by the unknown gunmen at his shop, leaving him in a pool of blood, officials said.

They said that the goldsmith was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary said that Nischal was declared brought dead on arrival. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print