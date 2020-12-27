Two Al-Badr militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Shopian: Two local militants belonging to Al-Badr outfit were killed in an overnight 20-hour-long gunfight at Kenigam village, some 10 kilometers from district headquarters Shopian. Two army men were also injured in the encounter.

The firefight between militants and government forces started on Friday evening when a group of militants fired upon a party of government forces which was arriving in Kenigam village to lay a cordon and search operation.

Police sources said that after the initial exchange of fire, the militants took refuge in residential houses but contact with them was established on Friday night.

They said that during the search operation, militants again opened fire with under-barrel grenade launchers and firearms, resulting in injuries to two army soldiers. The injured soldiers were identified as Anil Kumar and Gitender, both belonging to 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army. One of them with critical injuries is being treated at army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

After the late night firefight, the gunfight resumed around 5 am on Saturday and both militants were killed after two residential houses were blasted by government forces.

Police said that the militants were urged to surrender in the morning but they refused to do so and instead started firing on the forces.

Locals said that two residential houses were fully damaged while a third sustained damage during the encounter. A car and a motorbike were also damaged during the encounter, they said.

The slain militants were identified by police as Asif Ahmad Lone, son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone, resident of Turkwagam village of Shopian. Lone according to police had joined militants on July 2 this year.

The second slain militant was identified as Owais Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad Ali, resident of Kadalbal Norpora-Awantipora in Pulwama. He, according to police, had joined militancy on August 8 this year.

The last rites of the killed militants will be performed at the Gantamulla graveyard in Baramulla and their nearest family members will be allowed to participate in the last rites, police said.

This was the first gunfight after the conclusion of district development council elections in Shopian district.

Meanwhile, internet services were barred in the district on Friday evening which remained so at the time this report was filed.

